Power restored to more than 1K customers in Portage la Prairie: Hydro
Manitoba Hydro is responding to a power outage in Portage la Prairie on Tuesday. (Source: Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:15AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 2:29PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Power has been restored to the more than 1,000 customers who were without it in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Tuesday morning, according to Manitoba Hydro.
The Crown corporation responded to the outage that impacted 1,090 customers, and by 9 a.m. it was restored.
Manitoba Hydro tweeted the outage was caused from wind that was impacting equipment damaged during the October storm.
Hydro said to let them know if anyone's power is still out.