WINNIPEG -- Power has been restored to the more than 1,000 customers who were without it in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Tuesday morning, according to Manitoba Hydro.

The Crown corporation responded to the outage that impacted 1,090 customers, and by 9 a.m. it was restored.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted the outage was caused from wind that was impacting equipment damaged during the October storm.

Hydro said to let them know if anyone's power is still out.