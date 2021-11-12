Power restored to some Manitobans, while many remain without service

WINNIPEG -

A number of Manitobans are without power Friday morning due to an outage that began on Thursday afternoon.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that 10,000 customers were without power on Thursday afternoon in Manitoba’s Interlake and Selkirk areas due to storm-related issues.

Later on in the day, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said power was restored to some customers. However, they could not provide exact numbers.

Manitoba Hydro’s outage map shows about 5,200 customers without power as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story. More details to come.