A power outage during an afternoon rainstorm caused a number of traffic signal lights to malfunction Tuesday.

The City of Winnipeg’s Traffic Management Centre said lights along Pembina Highway between Osborne Street and Stafford Street were out, along with the traffic light at Stafford Street and Taylor Avenue.

The lights were back online by around 6:30 p.m.

At the height of the outage, Manitoba Hydro tweeted a map of the area affected, saying it impacted 153 customers.

As of 7 p.m., all but a handful of those customers had power again.

Rain floods streets

Elsewhere in Winnipeg, the rainstorm left some streets flooded.

In Osborne Village on Roslyn Road, drivers could be seen creeping through puddles that almost reached as high as the undercarriage of vehicles.