As fans prepare to get loud for game five of the playoff series between the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild, a vocal expert said there are things you can do to help keep your voice strong.

“You want to start with proper breathing,” Mel Braun, professor at the University of Manitoba, told CTV News, explaining that it’s important to relax your pelvic floor, or the muscles in your abdomen below your navel, to allow your diaphragm to drop.

“And then when you yell,” he said, “with your nice open throat, you’re going to feel a little kick down there.”

“That’s where the energy comes from,” he said.

Braun said your breathing powers your voice the same way Patrik Laine’s core powers his shot.

“It doesn’t come just from his wrists,” he said.

Braun said if you do end up waking up hoarse after a game, light humming can help recovery, along with an elixir he learned to make from a vocal teacher:

¼ tsp ginger

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

While he described the taste as “nasty,” and warned of a burn after it goes down, Braun said the mixture promotes blood flow and circulation, to help you heal.

“It’s powerhouse stuff,” he said, adding that you can take it two or three times in a day.

With files from CTV’s Rahim Ladhani