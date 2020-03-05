WINNIPEG -- The Prairie Theatre Exchange is staying in Portage Place despite the changes coming to the mall following new ownership.

CTV News Winnipeg reported earlier this year, the mall’s new owner Starlight Investments wants to build a 10,000 square foot community hub. This space will remain open 24 hours a day and will offer public washrooms.

Starlight said the new hub will involve all three levels of government in a public-private partnership.

A spokesperson for Prairie Theatre Exchange said in a statement its general manager, artistic director, and board president met with Starlight Investments a few weeks ago, and it’s their understanding the lease will be honoured.

“There is still some uncertainty regarding their construction plans and how that will affect us, but now that a dialogue has been opened with Starlight we are looking forward to learning more as their plans become solidified,” the statement said, noting they are optimistic about the future.

-- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.