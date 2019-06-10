The self-imposed ban on advertising by the Pallister government could begin Wednesday.

Manitoba’s NDP has released a document it says is proof the blackout period will start on June 12.

The NDP said it’s an email from the clerk of the executive council Fred Meier to civil servants. It lists exceptions to the ban including matters of public health and safety, tenders and employment notices required for the continued operation of government and activities required by law.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew released a statement on the document.

“It's disappointing that, on the same day a damning report on health care cuts is released, the Premier would force his civil servant to effectively launch an election campaign while he vacations in France,” said Kinew

It’s unclear how long the self-imposed ban will be in effect . Under the fixed election date rules, a 90-day blackout period must be in place prior to election day. The premier has said he’s not following the fixed date of October 2020 and is sending Manitobans to the polls sometime this year.

CTV News has reached out to the Pallister government for comment.

Last week Pallister announced the blackout saying he doesn’t want an unfair advantage of making partisan announcements prior to a campaign period.