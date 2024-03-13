Predators extend points streak to 13 games with a 4-2 win over the Jets
Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators extended their points streak to 13 games with a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.
Jason Zucker, Filip Forsberg and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Predators, who have gone 11-0-2 in their last 13 contests. Roman Josi had two assists and Juuse Saros made 27 saves.
Alex Iafallo and Mason Appleton scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 of 38 shots for Winnipeg.
Winnipeg pulled to within 4-1 when Iafallo deflected a Brenden Dillon point shot past Saros. Vlad Namestnikov also assisted. The Predators challenged for a high stick, but the goal was upheld and Nashville was charged with a delay of game penalty.
Appleton scored a power-play goal with 11 seconds left in the game.
Saros had stopped Iaffalo on a short-handed breakaway earlier in the third and blocked Sean Monahan's backhand shot when he broke in alone.
The Predators scored two goals in 22 seconds in the second minute of the third period to take a 4-0 lead.
Forsberg converted a backhand pass from Nyquist after a strange bounce in the Jets' end at the 1:29 mark. Zucker then pounced on a rebound of a shot by Colton Sissons and put it past Hellebuyck at 1:51.
There was no scoring in the second, but Hellebuyck had to be sharp as Nashville outshot the Jets 19-6.
Nashville took a 2-0 lead late in the first period when Sherwood fired a wrist shot over Hellebuyck's shoulder from the top of the slot, off a nifty setup from Josi. Cole Smith also assisted.
The Predators scored first early in the opening period when Josi completed a long pass to Nyquist from inside his own zone to the Winnipeg blue line. Nyquist then fired a shot over Hellebuyck's shoulder. Saros got credited for an assist on the goal.
UP NEXT
Predators: Close out a four-game trip in Seattle on Saturday.
Jets: Complete a three-game homestand against Anaheim on Friday.
