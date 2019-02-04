

Communities across southern Manitoba were walloped by snow between Sunday and Monday, with reports of as much as 25 cm measured in some places.

Early snowfall estimates released by Environment Canada show a total of 25 cm fell in Morden, 21 cm in Morris and between 12 to 18 cm in Winnipeg.

Other reported totals are as follows:

Ste. Anne: 17 cm

Holland: 16 cm

St. Pierre Jolys: 15 cm

Schanzenfeld: 15 cm

Brandon: 15 cm

Zhoda: 14 cm

Steinbach: 12 cm

Whiteshell: 10 cm

Miami: 10 cm

Portage La Prairie: 10 cm

Another two to four cm of snow is expected to fall across southern Manitoba. The city of Winnipeg is still under a snowfall warning as of Monday, and the city has put a declared snow route parkng ban in effect. Elsewhere, the snowfall led to school closures and bus service cancellations.

Conditions are expected to improve over the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.