WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier and minister of families are set to provide on an update Friday morning on the state of COVID-19 in the province.

The government has set up a new conference for 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building and CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event. Premier Brian Pallister and Families Minister Heather Stefanson will be in attendance.

There are currently 17 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, both presumptive and lab-confirmed, and the province announced on Thursday it will be adding a new screening site in Winnipeg, suspending visitor access at hospitals and creating a COVID-19 isolation unit at the Health Sciences Centre.

This is a developing story, More details to come.