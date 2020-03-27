WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will discuss the latest measures to combat COVID-19 in Manitoba Friday morning.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the conference.

As of Thursday, the province has reported 36 confirmed and probable positive cases of COVID-19.

On March 20, the province enacted a 30-day state of emergency, which limited public gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

This is a developing story. More details to come.