WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier, as well as the health, seniors and active living minister are set to speak Wednesday on COVID-19 Manitoba.

Brian Pallister and Cameron Friesen are holding a news conference at noon at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

The province’s new public health order, ordering the closure of all non-critical businesses, is officially in effect until April 14. Manitoba schools are also closed indefinitely.

To date there are 103 cases of COVID-19 in the province, both probable and lab-confirmed. There has also been one death.

This is a developing story, more details to come.