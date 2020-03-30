WINNIPEG -- The premier and Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Monday afternoon on COVID-19 cases and control measures in the province, but at a new time than previous announcements.

From now on the province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, and Shared Health’s Lanette Siragusa will be addressing the public for the daily update at 1 p.m., as opposed to the usual 11 a.m. time slot. Premier Brian Pallister will also be in attendance at today’s news conference.

This isn’t the only change in the province beginning on Monday: starting now all public gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, retail businesses have to ensure a separation of one to two metres between people in their businesses; and public transportation facilities have to ensure people maintain a separation of one to two metres.

As of Monday morning, the province has announced 72 cases of the virus, both probable and lab-confirmed, as well as one death.

CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

This is a developing story, more details to come.