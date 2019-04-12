Featured
Premier, North Dakota governor offer mutual assistance as flood season continues
Ice flowing along the Red River south of St. Adolphe. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 11:56AM CST
Manitoba’s premier and the governor of North Dakota have pledged to help each other out during the 2019 flood season.
On Thursday Premier Brian Pallister spoke with Gov. Doug Burgum about spring flooding along the Red River, Pembina River and Souris watersheds, which are shared by Manitoba and North Dakota.
According to a provincial news release, Pallister and Burgum will stay in contact throughout the flood season and will provide help to one and other through the Northern Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
The release says the two leaders also talked about the ongoing issues in international markets for agricultural producers, with Pallister noting the concerns of canola producers with recent restrictions on exports to China.