Manitoba’s premier and the governor of North Dakota have pledged to help each other out during the 2019 flood season.

On Thursday Premier Brian Pallister spoke with Gov. Doug Burgum about spring flooding along the Red River, Pembina River and Souris watersheds, which are shared by Manitoba and North Dakota.

According to a provincial news release, Pallister and Burgum will stay in contact throughout the flood season and will provide help to one and other through the Northern Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The release says the two leaders also talked about the ongoing issues in international markets for agricultural producers, with Pallister noting the concerns of canola producers with recent restrictions on exports to China.