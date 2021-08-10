Advertisement
Premier Pallister holding news conference this afternoon
Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021 11:54AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, August 10, 2021 12:20PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's premier will be speaking with members of the media Tuesday afternoon, though the topic of his availability is unknown.
Premier Brian Pallister will be holding the news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Brandon. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream this event.
This is a developing story. More to come.