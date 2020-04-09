WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will provide an update Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 measures.

Pallister and Bowman will be speaking at 12 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Wednesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced he is recalling the Manitoba legislature on April 15 to pass legislation to assist Manitobans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pallister also said penalties for those who violate public health orders and physical distancing requirements will be implemented shortly.

To date, there have been 221 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, 69 people have recovered from the virus, and three people have died.

This is a developing story. More to come…