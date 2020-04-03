WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is scheduled to speak Friday morning regarding COVID-19 measures in the province.

Brian Pallister will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Thursday, Manitoba health officials announced they are investigating a respiratory outbreak at a personal care home after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The province also announced 40 new cases of the virus in the province, the largest spike yet, bringing the total number of cases to 167.

This is a developing story, more details to come.