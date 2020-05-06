WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister is set to provide an update on Manitoba’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

The premier is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg is live streaming the event.

Pallister was originally set to speak at 11 a.m. The province announced the change in time later Wednesday morning.

The news conference comes as members of the legislature will sit on Wednesday for their first day of a once-a-week sitting. The province has said physical distancing measures will be in place, and a reduced number of MLAs will be participating.

Opposition leader Wab Kinew said he will be focusing on job losses faced by Manitobans when he returns to the legislature

On Tuesday, the premier announced $45 million of financial assistance for the province’s seniors. A one-time $200 tax-refundable credit will be mailed out to all Manitobans 65 and older later this month.

This is a developing story. More details to come.