WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is set to provide an update on COVID-19 measures in the province Tuesday morning.

The premier is scheduled to speak at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg is live streaming the event.

The announcement comes one day after the province extended its state of emergency another 30 days, to May 18.

The province has previously announced travel restrictions to areas of Manitoba north of the 53rd parallel, and is requiring all travellers coming into Manitoba to self-isolate for 14 days.

Manitoba passed legislation during an emergency session last week to allocate nearly $1 billion in spending to help Manitobans impacted by COVID-19.

To date, the province has reported 254 cases of COVID-19, and six deaths.

This is a developing story. More details to come.