WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to speak on Wednesday morning regarding COVID-19 measures in the province.

Premier Brian Pallister will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Wednesday, Pallister announced the Workers Compensation Board of Manitoba is returning a $37-million surplus to help employers in the province.

CTV News Winnipeg also learned the premier will be taking a pay cut as he seeks cuts in the public sector.

To date, there have been 255 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from The Canadian Press.