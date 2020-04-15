WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set to speak Wednesday afternoon as the government debates emergency measures.

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking to the public at 3:15 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg be live streaming the event.

THE LATEST ANNOUCEMENTS

On Tuesday, the premier announced the province will be compensating healthcare workers who have to self-isolate for 14-days due to possible exposure to COVID-19. The Manitoba government is also going ahead with provisions to the Employment Standards Code, which would allow people to be away from work for reasons related to the virus.

Pallister also said the public sector could work a reduced work-week in order to prevent layoffs.

To date, there are 246 cases of COVID-19 in the province, as well as four deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.