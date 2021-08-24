WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to speak on COVID-19 vaccine initiatives on Tuesday.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin will be speaking at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after Manitoba met the vaccination target required to move ahead with the next phase of reopening. As part of Manitoba’s ‘4-3-2-One Great Summer’ reopening plan, the province said it would open with limited restrictions if 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans received their first dose of the vaccine and 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans received both doses of the vaccine by Labour Day.

Manitoba has now surpassed this target, with 81.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans receiving at least one dose and 75.5 per cent receiving both doses.

On Monday, Pallister was asked if the province would re-implement the mask mandate for indoor public spaces, which was lifted earlier this month. The premier said he would have more to say on this topic on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.