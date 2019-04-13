

The province says preparations are underway to activate the Red River Floodway.

The floodway gates are expected to be raised this weekend.

As a result, Courchaine Rd. from Turnbull Dr. to Highway 200 is now closed.

The Province says the river ice upstream from the floodway inlet has released earlier than expected and is now flowing freely.

As of Saturday afternoon, levels are sitting at 16.79 feet at James Ave, a rise of about two feet since Thursday.

The city is expecting the river to peak at 19.6 feet, lower than the 2011 flood.