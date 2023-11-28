Previously suspended Winnipeg school trustee resigns: board chair

A Manitoba school trustee previously suspended for social media posts targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community has tendered her resignation.

The Louis Riel School Division School Board held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss a letter of resignation submitted by Francine Champagne.

Board chair Sandy Nemeth said Champagne submitted the letter to her on Monday and that the resignation was effective immediately.

Champagne did not attend the meeting and all other trustees voted in favour of accepting the resignation.

Champagne was originally suspended in June by the school board for social media posts that the board said were targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"They are just not who we are in Louis Riel and certainly not who we are as a board," Nemeth previously said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.

Champagne had been suspended for three months.

Nemeth said during the meeting a statement will soon be available on the school division's website.