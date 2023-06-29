Pride and Prejudice Ball brings Winnipeggers back in time

It is often said that a good book can transport you to another time and place.

But for some local lit fanatics, simply living through the pages of their favourite novel wasn’t enough.

So, a host of Winnipeggers got decked out in floor-length gowns and top hats to fulfill their Regency-era fantasies at the Pride and Prejudice Ball.

The fifth-annual event promised aspiring Mr. Darcys and Elizabeth Bennets the chance to cosplay as their favourite Austen characters, complete with Regency-appropriate duds and traditional English country dancing.

Janine Brémault Bamford, known on ball night by the apt pseudonym Lady Jane - first started throwing the event in 2017, drawing inspiration from the Jane Austen Festival in Bath, England.

"I think it's really important to step out and do something different, and what better way than to really step really far back - 200 years,” she said.

Aside from the Pride and Prejudice Ball, Janine Brémault Bamford has thrown a number of Austen-centric events like Regency dinner parties and Pride and Prejudice summer promenades. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

While the period-specific dance moves seemingly came easy to the Bennet sisters at the Netherfield Ball in Chapter 3, attendees in this century took weeks of dance lessons to learn the contra-style steps, reminiscent of modern day do-si-do and square dancing.

In the words of Austen herself - “To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love.”

But for some - the steps themselves weren't so certain.

“There are so many steps, but you practise, you practise, you practise,” explained Helene Savard, whose husband Eugene Kaminski surprised her with tickets to the ball as a Christmas gift.

These days, the moves are old top hat to Kathy Biondi and Monique Andrew – Pride and Prejudice Ball vets who have been at every event since 2017.

“The love of the Jane Austen books has always been there, and the opportunity to go back in time and dress just like that is just so exciting for me,” Andrew explained, who now brings her daughters to the balls for some Austen-style bonding.

“For me, it was the component of the history first. I was attracted to that, and then I stayed because of the community,” Biondi said.

Monique Andrew, Meghan Edwards and Kathy Biondi are longstanding attendees of the Pride and Prejudice Ball. The history, costumes and community draw them back year after year. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

The aspiring Austenites’ hard work paid off come ball night, with attendees dressed to the Regency-nines in custom-made dresses with high empire waists, white gloves, and tendrils so perfectly curled, they’d bring a tear to Keira Knightley’s eye.

The gents rose to the occasion too, sporting tailcoats, pressed shirts and cravats.

Kaminski – who traded the Vancouver Canucks T-shirt he wore to dance rehearsal for a midnight blue waistcoat - says the experience pushed him outside his comfort zone.

“For me, I’m someone that doesn’t try to work at experiencing new things. I would never have tried this on my own, so it’s great to be able to be with my loving wife and do this together.”

“And I learned my husband can dance,” Savard said, equally regal in an ice-blue gown, diamond tiara and matching necklace.

Eugene Kaminski and Helene Savard are shown in their finest Regency-wear at the Pride and Prejudice Ball on June 24, 2023. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

According to Lady Jane herself, Kaminski’s experience is not a unique one. The ball can have a transformative effect on many who step into Austen’s world of wit and whimsy, even just for a few hours.

“I think that people will leave tonight feeling like they've had a little bit of an escape but also, I hope that they leave even more engaged and present in their own selves, I really do."

- With files from CTV’s Dan Timmerman and Zachary Kitchen

Mr. Darcys and Elizabeth Bennet look-a-likes pose at the Pride and Prejudice Ball. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)