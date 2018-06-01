

CTV Winnipeg





A number of roads will be closed for the annual Pride Parade, taking place Sunday morning and afternoon.

The event gets underway with a rally at the Manitoba legislature at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m.

The route has changed for 2018, heading east down York Avenue before turning south onto Fort Street.

The following road and lane closures will be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Smith Street will be completely closed from Broadway to Portage Avenue.

Northbound Osborne Street North will be closed from Broadway to Memorial Boulevard.

Northbound Memorial Boulevard will be closed from Osborne Street North to Portage Avenue.

Eastbound Portage Avenue will be closed from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street.

Main Street will be completely closed from Portage Avenue to St. Mary Avenue.

William Stephenson Way will be completely closed from Main Street to Israel Asper Way. (Source: City of Winnipeg)

The city advises drivers to plan for delays and avoid the area and transit riders are asked to consult the Winnipeg Transit website for reroute information.

More information about the festival and other Pride events can be found on the Pride Winnipeg website.