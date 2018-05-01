

CTV Winnipeg





Anyone attending the Pride Winnipeg Festival at The Forks this year might notice a few changes.

On Tuesday the festival announced it’s making some alterations to the event. They include:

- Moving PrideMART between the parkade and the Inn at the Forks;

- Consolidating concessions into one place along the west festival path;

- Moving the Blue Bombers KidsZone to the center of the festival along Rainbow Road;

- Creating a substance-free zone in front of the main stage;

- Creating a health and wellness area.

This year’s festival will also be celebrating people’s first experiences at Pride.

Over the last several months, Pride Winnipeg has been compiling stories of people’s first time at the festival. These stories will be featured in this year’s guide and Pride materials.

According to a news release, the goal is “to bridge the gap between New Priders and the community that actively takes part in Pride. By gaining a mutual understanding of one another, we can ensure that those who have not had the opportunity to attend Pride feel welcomed and embraced by the community.”

The Pride Winnipeg Festival takes place May 25 to June 3.