Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says arbitration call was needed in railway lockout

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's move to call for binding arbitration and force an end to a work stoppage at the country's two major railways.

    Trudeau says it was "deeply unhelpful for Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City to lock out workers after contract talks stalled.

    He says the government "reluctantly" requested binding arbitration as the work stoppage threatened the economy and supplies of important goods.

    Trudeau made the remarks in a 15-minute speech to a meeting of the International Union of Operating Engineers in Winnipeg, four days after the federal labour board ordered an end to the work stoppage.

    Trudeau also touted his government's moves on labour issues, such as a ban on replacement workers during labour disputes, which garnered applause from the audience.

    The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents railway workers, has blasted the government's actions, accusing it of taking bargaining rights from workers.

    Trudeau's talk came in the lead-up to a Sept. 16 byelection in the Elmwood-Transcona riding in Winnipeg's east end. The riding has a history of strong labour ties, and has been a NDP stronghold for most of the last 35 years.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024

