WINNIPEG -- Canada's Prime Minister is set to have meetings with Winnipeg's mayor and Manitoba's premier on Friday.

According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's itinerary, he will be having separate meetings both with Brian Bowman and Brian Pallister.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Bowman said he would be speaking with Trudeau about the worsening COVID-19 situation in the province, along with a "critical need to stabilize our community."

This comes after the province recorded its highest single-day spike in the pandemic, with 603 new cases on Thursday. Along with the rising case counts, hospitals and ICUs have been strained – with more than half of Manitoba's total 125 ICU patients infected with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The province's normal pre-COVID ICU capacity was 72 beds.

The province has already moved three COVID-19 patients in intensive care to a hospital in Thunder Bay, Ont. The president of the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre told CTV News they are expecting more patients from Manitoba.