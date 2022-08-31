Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon tax

WINNIPEG -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.

Trudeau met today in Winnipeg with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, who has asked Trudeau to temporarily suspend the carbon tax to help fight inflation.

Trudeau says Stefanson and some other leaders are not being honest about the effects of carbon pricing.

He says in places such as Manitoba, the average family is getting more money back through carbon tax rebates than they are paying.

Manitoba is subject to the federal carbon tax because it has refused to enact one of its own.

Following the half-hour meeting, Stefanson said she and Trudeau discussed the issue and agreed to disagree.

Stefanson says people are struggling with inflation, so it would be best not collect the carbon tax temporarily, instead of taking in money and rebating it later.

Stefanson says she and the prime minister also discussed issues such as increasing immigration levels and infrastructure.

(The Canadian Press)