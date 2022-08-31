Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon tax

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson at the Hotel Fort Garry in Winnipeg, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Trudeau spent the day in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson at the Hotel Fort Garry in Winnipeg, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Trudeau spent the day in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island