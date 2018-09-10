

CTV Winnipeg





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Winnipeg Tuesday.

He will be making a stop at Canada Goose’s newest manufacturing facility on Mountain Avenue.

Trudeau will be joined at the facility’s opening by Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman.

Afterwards the prime minister will visit the Carriage House North seniors’ residence on Leila Avenue.

Following that, Trudeau and Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, northern affairs, and internal trade, will meet with Pallister at the Manitoba Legislative Building.