Manitoba childcare subsidy program to be expanded

An expansion of Manitoba’s Childcare Subsidy Program will make nearly half of all regulated spaces in the province become subsidized, the province announced on Thursday.

The expansion will go into effect on February 6.

The province said the changes will result in the average parent saving approximately 30 per cent on childcare fees and will ensure Manitoba remains on target to deliver on a commitment to drop regulated childcare fees by 50 per cent for parents by the end of 2022.

That was part of an August 2021 bilateral childcare funding agreement with the federal government where the goal was to create an average $10 a day fee for regulated childcare spaces in the province by 2023.