Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set a date for their wedding.

Kensington Palace tweeted the announcement Friday morning saying the two will marry on May 19, 2018.

The Palace previously announced the couple would wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.



The couple’s engagement was announced on November 27. At the time, the Palace said the couple became engaged earlier that month.