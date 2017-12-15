Featured
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, on Nov. 27, 2017. (Dominic Lipinski / PA via AP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 7:29AM CST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set a date for their wedding.
Kensington Palace tweeted the announcement Friday morning saying the two will marry on May 19, 2018.
The Palace previously announced the couple would wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The couple’s engagement was announced on November 27. At the time, the Palace said the couple became engaged earlier that month.
His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017
Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na