Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters have blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The group, which describes itself as pro-Palestine supporters, told CTV News they are planning to block the movements of Israeli goods on CN rails. The protesters were seen blocking the rail line north of Union Station.
"Over the last week, a number of actions have taken place," said Dasha Plett, one of the organizers of the protest. "Hundreds of thousands of people signing statements and petitions, and all of that has not resulted in Canada calling for a ceasefire. That is what we want immediately."
When asked how long the group intends to stay on the rail line, Plett said she can't talk about it.
"At this point, we are staying put."
Israeli forces have been battling Hamas in Gaza this week. Since the deadly surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas. In the ensuing war, thousands have been killed on both sides of the conflict.
Palestinian authorities say more than 12,700 Palestinians have been killed since the war began.
The group protesting in Winnipeg is demanding the federal government call for a ceasefire .
A spokesperson for CN Rail confirmed they are aware of the situation and are monitoring it.
Winnipeg police confirmed officers are on scene for support as CN puts safety measures in place.
-With files from the Associated Press
