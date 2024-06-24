WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled at University of Winnipeg

    The beginning of an encampment outside the University of Winnipeg in support Palestine on May 10, 2024. (Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg) The beginning of an encampment outside the University of Winnipeg in support Palestine on May 10, 2024. (Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    An encampment in support of Palestine at the University of Winnipeg is gone.

    The camp that has been in place since May was taken down by its members Monday.

    "We would have removed the barricades, but UW did not engage with any of our demands – including the demand that they not persecute us for protesting – so we had no assurances of safety," read a note from the protesters left behind at the site.

    They also apologized to the people who will be cleaning up what was left behind.

    In an emailed statement to CTV News Winnipeg, the university confirmed the encampment was disbanded, adding, "The encampment did not communicate with the University in advance."

    CTV News Winnipeg was told what remains will be cleaned up Tuesday morning. 

