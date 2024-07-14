Pro-Palestinian protesters ordered to dismantle U of M encampment

The University of Manitoba has asked pro-Palestinian protesters to take down their encampment by Monday morning, or face legal action.

“We expect the peaceful removal of the encampment by 8 a.m. on Monday, July 15 or UM will pursue legal remedies for its removal,” reads a letter penned by the provost’s office to the group of protesters, known as Students for Justice in Palestine.

Tents first went up on the university’s lawn in early May, following similar action at other North American post-secondary institutions. The rallies initially began at Columbia University in New York in response to Israel’s retaliation following a deadly attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Initially, the encampment at the U of M was supposed to last only three days, but has since surpassed the two-month mark since it began on May 7.

The group’s demands included implementing safety measures for all Palestinian students to protect them against harassment, as well as allowing students to engage in activities supporting Palestine “without fear of unwarranted academic or legal consequences.”

Organizers also called on the university to “join the global academic boycott of Israeli institutions complicit in violations of human rights,” and cease any operations and exchange programs with Hebrew University of Jerusalem, as it is “located in a highly contested area.”

In the post on the school’s website, provost and vice-president academic Diane Hiebert-Murphy wrote that university leadership met with encampment participants on May 31 and “communicated a fulsome response to their concerns.” Following that discussion, the school released a set of commitments it made to its campus community.

“Unfortunately, encampment participants did not accept these commitments and have communicated they do not intend to dismantle the encampment,” Hiebert-Murphy wrote.

The letter goes on to ask demonstrators to “return the use of the Quad space to the entire UM community.”

“Your right to peaceful protest does not include the ability to continuously occupy university space that is to be enjoyed by all community members,” the provost’s office wrote. “The current encampment has removed UM’s ability to control and use the Quad and is incompatible with UM policies.”

The letter also states the university will not expand on its previous commitments or “otherwise negotiating on your demands.”

On Sunday, people inside the fenced-off encampment area appeared to be dismantling tents and moving supplies.

In an email to CTV News, encampment organizers would not confirm whether they'll follow the university’s order, but said more information will be provided during a news conference Monday morning.