Pro-Palestinian protesters ordered to dismantle U of M encampment
The University of Manitoba has asked pro-Palestinian protesters to take down their encampment by Monday morning, or face legal action.
“We expect the peaceful removal of the encampment by 8 a.m. on Monday, July 15 or UM will pursue legal remedies for its removal,” reads a letter penned by the provost’s office to the group of protesters, known as Students for Justice in Palestine.
Tents first went up on the university’s lawn in early May, following similar action at other North American post-secondary institutions. The rallies initially began at Columbia University in New York in response to Israel’s retaliation following a deadly attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.
Initially, the encampment at the U of M was supposed to last only three days, but has since surpassed the two-month mark since it began on May 7.
The group’s demands included implementing safety measures for all Palestinian students to protect them against harassment, as well as allowing students to engage in activities supporting Palestine “without fear of unwarranted academic or legal consequences.”
Organizers also called on the university to “join the global academic boycott of Israeli institutions complicit in violations of human rights,” and cease any operations and exchange programs with Hebrew University of Jerusalem, as it is “located in a highly contested area.”
In the post on the school’s website, provost and vice-president academic Diane Hiebert-Murphy wrote that university leadership met with encampment participants on May 31 and “communicated a fulsome response to their concerns.” Following that discussion, the school released a set of commitments it made to its campus community.
“Unfortunately, encampment participants did not accept these commitments and have communicated they do not intend to dismantle the encampment,” Hiebert-Murphy wrote.
The letter goes on to ask demonstrators to “return the use of the Quad space to the entire UM community.”
“Your right to peaceful protest does not include the ability to continuously occupy university space that is to be enjoyed by all community members,” the provost’s office wrote. “The current encampment has removed UM’s ability to control and use the Quad and is incompatible with UM policies.”
The letter also states the university will not expand on its previous commitments or “otherwise negotiating on your demands.”
On Sunday, people inside the fenced-off encampment area appeared to be dismantling tents and moving supplies.
In an email to CTV News, encampment organizers would not confirm whether they'll follow the university’s order, but said more information will be provided during a news conference Monday morning.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'dove on his family to protect them'
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spain beats England 2-1 to win record fourth European Championship title
Spain won a record fourth European Championship title on Sunday after Mikel Oyarzabal’s 87th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory over England, whose painful decades-long wait for a major trophy goes on.
DEVELOPING Man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'dove on his family to protect them'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Trump rally shooting: LeBlanc
Canada's security apparatus is 'exercising increased vigilance' in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister said Sunday.
DEVELOPING What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died after years living with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday. She was 53.
Read the letter from Melania Trump responding to attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Former first lady Melania Trump issued her first public response since her husband, former President Donald Trump, was injured in a shooting at one of his rallies on Saturday.
How the attempt on Donald Trump's life could impact the U.S. presidential election
The aftermath of the attempted assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump this weekend could give him an edge among voters and send him back to the Oval Office, according to one political expert.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hands Carlos Alcaraz his Wimbledon trophy in a rare appearance for her
Kate, the Princess of Wales, handed Carlos Alcaraz the champion's trophy after the Wimbledon men's final at the All England Club on Sunday in only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
Ontario educational assistant charged after alleged relationship with 14-year-old boy
An educational assistant at a Catholic elementary school in Welland has been charged after allegedly having an "intimate relationship" with a 14-year-old boy who was her former student.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
No injuries after garage fire in Regina
No one was harmed after a garage fire broke out in east Regina Sunday morning.
-
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
-
Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by Social Services a living hell
A Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by the Ministry of Social Services was living hell.
Saskatoon
-
House fire on Avenue V South under investigation
Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of fiery incident early Sunday morning.
-
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
-
Collision between cyclist and truck in Saskatoon sends 1 to hospital
One man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a cyclist and a truck on Friday evening.
Edmonton
-
2 critically injured in apartment fire in northeast Edmonton: EFRS
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
'I just sold an $80 poster': St. Albert business finds success after huge vintage poster haul
An Edmonton business owner is sitting on a pile of posters he said are poised to fly off the shelves – once they're on the shelves.
-
Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe
Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.
Calgary
-
Water consumption dips again Saturday as city considers turning up the flow
Water consumption dropped again Saturday in Calgary as city officials consider turning up the flow in coming days.
-
Horse euthanized after suffering fracture during chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
-
Calgary man faces attempted murder charge following Friday night stabbing in southeast
A Calgary man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing that took place early Friday evening.
Toronto
-
LCBO reverses plan to open select stores on Friday as strike continues
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
-
Man kidnapped in Vaughan located, suspects still at large: police
A man allegedly kidnapped in Vaughan was located on Sunday morning while the suspects responsible remain at large, police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'dove on his family to protect them'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.
-
Truck driver facing charges after falling asleep on Highway 416 in Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a truck driver will be facing charges after falling asleep, and losing control of their vehicle on Highway 416 in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa canoeist prepares for Paralympic games
An Ottawa athlete is preparing to represent Canada on one of the biggest stages in sports, for the second time.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'dove on his family to protect them'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
-
4 years later, planned social housing building in Parc-Ex in disrepair and empty
Four years ago, the City of Montreal promised a new social housing project in a neighbourhood that desperately needs it, but today, that Parc-Extension building sits empty and in disrepair.
-
Montreal garden tour stop the home of Quebec's first same sex civil union
The Pointe-Claire Horticultural Society is celebrating its 90th anniversary, and members toured five gardens to mark the occasion. They also visited the home of a Theo Wouters, who for the first year has had to garden without the love of his life: Roger Thibault.
Atlantic
-
3 dead after single-vehicle collision in Sheffield, N.B.
A single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., has left three people dead on Sunday.
-
One dead, 3 injured after cottage fire in Cavendish, P.E.I.
Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish led to the death of one person, and left three others injured.
-
'Those two guys are just heroes in my book': men save Pointe-du-Chene Wharf from further damage after fire
One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf early Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
'Stupidity': B.C. mayor sounds off after fireworks cause brush fire
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
-
Mail thief who stole from several homes arrested, New Westminster police say
Police in New Westminster say they arrested a prolific mail thief last week after a witness caught him in the act in the early hours of the morning.
-
Vancouver Island
-
'Stupidity': B.C. mayor sounds off after fireworks cause brush fire
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
-
Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.
-
First responders can't go to Victoria neighbourhood without police, chief says
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
Kelowna
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
-
RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.
N.L.
-
Premier says weather co-operating as firefighters attack Labrador City blaze
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
-
Fire that forced evacuation of Labrador City was nearly out -- but then it exploded
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
-
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
Northern Ontario
-
Payments from $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement may be delayed
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund is advising that the distribution of the multi-billion dollar treaty annuities settlement for past compensation may be “affected” by a pair of outstanding legal matters.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'dove on his family to protect them'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
Barrie
-
Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch ended for Simcoe County
A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for parts of Simcoe County
-
One person in hospital after crash in Clearview Township
One person is in hospital after a crash in Clearview Township on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Emergency services searching for two people after report of boaters in distress on Grand River
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
-
Motorcyclist dies in Woolwich Township crash involving tractor
A motorcyclist has died after a serious collision in Woolwich Township.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Missing woman found, hogweed in Waterloo, and an anchor announcement
A missing woman from Brantford Ont. found after she was didn’t come home from work, a dangerous plant spotted in Waterloo Region, and welcoming back a familiar face.
London
-
Rock the Park overcomes pitfalls to draw record crowds in 20th year
From a late headliner cancellation, to near record rainfall, organizers of the 20th edition of Rock the Park (RTP) say they are “proud of their team.” The festival at Harris Park in downtown London, Ont. drew a record 44,000 people over the four days.
-
Urgent care department in London shuts its doors due to reported 'mechanical issues'
St. Joseph’s Health Care London said that the issue required the closure of its doors earlier than expected.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'dove on his family to protect them'
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'