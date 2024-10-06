Pro-Palestinian protesters rally at Manitoba Legislative Building nearly one year after Oct. 7 attacks

For the 52nd week, pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Winnipeg, calling for peace in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered outside the Manitoba Legislative Building with signs, as well as Palestinian and Lebanese flags. While the main focus of the rally was on the war in Gaza, protesters also called attention to Israel’s strikes on Lebanon and rising tensions with Iran in recent weeks.

“We’re really angry,” said Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba. “Our governments, our leaders not just here in Canada but around the world need to do more.”

Zeid said the community will not celebrate an anniversary, but commemorate one year since Israel’s retaliation after Hamas militants attacked Israel nearly a year ago. In that time, tens of thousands of people have been killed, mostly Palestinians. Millions of others have been displaced.

“Palestinians are humans too,” Zeid said. “That’s all they want is to live their life and to feed their families and to live in dignity and peace and harmony with everybody else.”

Zeid also emphasized the community will continue showing up and rallying until there’s a permanent ceasefire.

“Our government does not hear us,” said Katie Ridd, a student who attended Saturday’s rally. “They do not care. I think that’s evident now … So we are just trying to do everything we can.”

To commemorate one year since the latest conflict began, community members will gather at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Monday evening for a candlelight vigil. Another vigil will also be held by students and staff at the University of Winnipeg at 5 p.m.