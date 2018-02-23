A new report on Winnipeg’s Deacon water treatment plant show problems were first noticed eight years ago.

Construction on the facility was completed in 2009, and according to a new report, city officials noticed corrosion on a concrete trough as early as January 2010.

The overview highlights several issues discovered over the next five years, including multiple roof leaks.

Some city councillors have questioned why the issues weren’t brought to their attention sooner.

Estimates put the cost to fix the roof at more than $5 million, and the report says the city will likely have to spend more in the future to repair all the deficiencies.

A lawsuit filed by the city in December 2015 to recoup up to $20 million was discontinued when key deadlines were missed.

Former lawyer Denise Pambrun was fired by the city over the failed lawsuit. She has in turn sued the city for wrongful dismissal.