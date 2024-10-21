Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg while raising awareness for need for more biking facilities

A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.

Jason Connor is a professional downhill mountain biker who moved to Winnipeg two years ago. He quickly became integrated in the city's biking community and has been working to have more facilities available for kids to practice and get into the sport of biking.

In an effort to raise awareness, Connor attempted a world record on a pump track in Sage Creek – travelling the furthest distance on the track without pedalling or stopping.

It was actually a battle with himself, as he set the previous record four years ago in New Zealand, travelling 25 kilometres.

Jason Connor riding his bike at the Sage Creek pump track while he attempted to break a world record on Oct. 13, 2024. (Seth Franklin)

"We thought we'd set out to double it this time, and luckily enough, we got it done," said Connor.

That's exactly what Connor did – riding 50.60 kilometres (220 laps), which took two hours and 16 seconds to finish.

"The last 40 laps, I was really struggling. It's a lot harder than what you think it is. Body position and not being able to pedal, blood flow—it really starts to take a toll on the feet and hips."

The record attempt is being sent off to the Guiness Book of World Records for verification, and Connor is awaiting the official results.

In the meantime, he hopes this sparks conversations outside the biking community to get more facilities installed, with Connor calling pump tracks the most "evolutionary thing to happen to cycling in the last 15 years."

Jason Connor riding his bike at the Sage Creek pump track while he attempted to break a world record on Oct. 13, 2024. (Seth Franklin)

"It kind of bridges a gap. When you're a kid, you ride down the driveway once your training wheels are off…then the next step is the BMX track, right? And that can be a little bit daunting or scary for younger kids. Whereas, on the pump track, it's easy for them to get out there and just learn their bike skills."

He said the Sage Creek pump track is packed every day and interest in the sport has been building momentum.

"The sport is headed in a really positive direction here in Manitoba. There's some cool bike parks being built around the city, there's some stuff being planned in the city. It's really cool to see these kids embracing it and enjoying that outdoor time and healthy exercise."

Connor hopes more people get involved with the sport and show support for building other facilities in Winnipeg and Manitoba so people of all ages can have access to them.

Jason Connor competing at a downhill mountain bike event. Uploaded Oct. 21, 2024. (Jason Connor)