Programming cancelled after fire at Winnipeg community club
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 7:58AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 12:47PM CST
Summer programming the Assiniboia West Community Centre has been cancelled for the next few days due to damage caused by an overnight fire.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire around 1 a.m.
The blaze destroyed the skate shack and caused smoke damage to the community hall, but no one was hurt.
In order to clean out the building, summer programming has been cancelled until Tuesday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.