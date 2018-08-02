

CTV Winnipeg





Summer programming the Assiniboia West Community Centre has been cancelled for the next few days due to damage caused by an overnight fire.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire around 1 a.m.

The blaze destroyed the skate shack and caused smoke damage to the community hall, but no one was hurt.

In order to clean out the building, summer programming has been cancelled until Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.