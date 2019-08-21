Progressive Conservative leader wants to bring more tourists to Manitoba
The government currently dedicates four per cent of provincial revenues from tourism to promote the industry through Travel Manitoba, a Crown corporation. (Source: CTV Winnipeg)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 10:24AM CST
WINNIPEG - Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising more money for tourism promotion if they are re-elected Sept. 10.
The government currently dedicates four per cent of provincial revenues from tourism to promote the industry through Travel Manitoba, a Crown corporation.
Tory Leader Brian Pallister says he would increase that to five per cent.
Travel Manitoba president Colin Ferguson says the extra cash would be worth about $3 million a year.
Ferguson says the money could help attract more major events to the province, as well as more tourists from markets in which Manitoba competes with other provinces.