Police said 20 males were arrested on Saturday and Sunday in an operation targeting the demand-side of the sex trade in Brandon, Man.

Local police worked with the Winnipeg Police Service counter exploitation unit on ‘Project Beckon.’

Sgt. Rick McDougall with the Winnipeg police unit said the operation sheds light on the realities of sexual exploitation.

“This exploitation can happen anywhere,” he said. “It’s not restricted to large cities, or even to urban centres for that matter, it can happen in any community.”

All of the males arrested have been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Police wouldn’t specify how the suspects were targeted in the course of the investigation, but said no victims were involved and the project was “two-pronged.”

“It focussed both on street-level exploitation and the online-level of exploitation as well,” said McDougall. “And there were charges as a result of both.”

Brandon police said of the 20 males charged, 14 were from Brandon and the other six were from a variety of communities, including Winnipeg and Virden.

Insp. Mike Pelechaty with the Brandon Police Service expects the operation will have a big impact.

“I think this will have a dramatic effect on those seeking sexual services within our city, and hopefully the message here is it’s not going to be tolerated in our community,” Pelechaty said.

More than a dozen vehicles seized

In addition to being arrested and charged, police said 15 vehicles were seized during Project Beckon.

“If a vehicle was involved, then the Manitoba Highway Traffic Act – we are authorized to seize that vehicle and bring that before the courts as well with the pending charges,” said McDougall, who noted the harm caused by sexual exploitation.

“There are other consequences and we’re hoping to send that message that might curb the demand side for this type of exploitation,” he said.