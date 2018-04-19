

CTV Winnipeg





A propane leak has temporarily shut down a border crossing from Manitoba into the United States.

The Maida Port of Entry was closed Thursday after the leak was discovered.

US Customs and Border Protection said the closure was made in the interest of public safety and it apologizes for any inconvenience.

It suggests using the Ports of Hannah and Walhalla as alternative places to cross.

Officials say an update as to when the port is expected to reopen will be provided as soon on becomes available.

The Maida border crossing connects the cities of Langdon, North Dakota and Morden, Manitoba.