Families in Winnipeg’s Norwood West neighbourhood enjoy greenspace along the river and live in close proximity to the downtown core.

They've also increasingly become the target of thieves.

Karen Styrchak admits she's felt a little uneasy seeing all the suspicious activity.

"Sometimes I see people just kind of stop and watch cars goes by, and it's nervous going, ‘I'm leaving my house and they’re watching me leave my house and they’re staying’," she said Saturday while in the park with her family.

Styrchak said there has been a problem with stolen bikes, people getting into garages and coming too close to houses.

According to the latest data from the City of Winnipeg, the northern portion of the neighbourhood saw a jump from 56 property crimes in 2017 to 133 in 2018.

In the southern section, 87 crimes in 2017, up to 176 in 2018.

St. Boniface City Councillor Matt Allard said for the most part thieves are smashing vehicle windows and getting into garages, and believes it's linked to the meth crisis.

To combat the spike, he's holding a meeting along with members of the Winnipeg Police’s community service division at Norwood Community Centre Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for residents to speak directly with police, about how they can protect themselves, protect their property, and also as a community it's an opportunity to share stories and also maybe get organized,” said Allard.

He said although the meeting is in response to crime in Norwood West, everyone is welcome.

Karen Styrchak hopes the meeting helps people keep an eye out for each other.

"More neighbourhood watch presence, walking groups, that type of thing. Just really keeping each other informed," she said.