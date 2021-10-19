Property owners advised to take precautions as Shellmouth Reservoir outflow increases

WINNIPEG -

The province is increasing outflow from the Shellmouth Reservoir over the next week for a study, and says property owners in the area should take precautions.

On Tuesday, Manitoba Infrastructure said it will be conducting a bathymetric survey of the Assiniboine River's floor. In order to do that, it is increasing the outflow from the Shellmouth Reservoir.

As of Wednesday morning, the province said the outflow from Shellmouth Dam will be increasing to 500 cubic feet per second (cfs) from the current 150 cfs.

The province said this is expected to raise water levels by 1.5 feet to 2.5 feet between the Shellmouth Dam and St-Lazare.

The province is advising property owners along the stretch to take necessary precautions.

"The level increase will diminish as the river moves downstream to Brandon and Winnipeg," the province said in a release.

The outflow is scheduled to return to current levels on Wednesday, Oct. 27.