Proposed amendments to the city's Responsible Pet Ownership By-Law in the works

Some new rules could be on the way for pet owners in the city.

Amendments to the Responsible Pet Ownership By-Law are being proposed by the city’s public service.

The changes touch on everything from spay and neuter rules, to pest control traps, and dog daycare regulations.

Nikki Sherwin, owner of Woofs N’ Wags Dog Daycare said the proposed changes are long overdue.

“I was super excited to find out that they were going to finally implement some regulations in this unregulated sector of our community, the dog daycares," Sherwin told CTV News.

The proposed changes will be discussed in the city's Protection, Community Services, and Parks Committee meeting on Friday.

Some of the new rules being suggested for dog daycares include separate areas for different dog sizes, a minimum of 20 square feet per dog, and having one staff member for every 25 small dogs, or one staff for every 20 large dogs.

Sherwin said her daycare is already in line with all the proposed regulations.

“I’m actually exceeding (the proposed regulations). In our wagler level, we generally get about 14 to 20 visitors and we have one to two staff down there.”

The proposal is also suggesting amendments to spay and neuter practices in the city.

Animal shelters would be authorized to spay or neuter impounded, unlicensed stray dogs and cats prior to being released, as well as any dog or cat that’s been impounded twice in a lifetime.

Brittany Semeniuk, the welfare consultant for the Winnipeg Humane Society, said the goal of the proposed changes is not to punish responsible pet owners.

“This legislation’s goal is to really focus on reducing the number of unwanted animals that come through our doors, or come to any rescue organization, and really trying to do what we can to improve animal welfare within the City of Winnipeg,” she said.

The by-law amendments look to prohibit some pest control tools like rodenticides and the use of outdoor glue traps, unless you are a licensed pest control company.

Taz Stuart, the director of technical operations for Poulin’s Pest Control, agrees residents shouldn’t have access to commercial based products.

“There’s a domestic level and a commercial level, they still are all designed to kill, but one has a higher strength for professionals," Stuart said.

"So if you want to get rid of a problem quickly, bring in a professional before trying to do it yourself.”

The proposed changes would also require dog and cat breeders to be licensed, and would implement rules about leaving animals unattended in vehicles.

Sherwin said it is a good day for dogs in the city.

“I wish these daycare regulations had been 15 years ago, but I’m happy and celebrating that it’s finally here.”