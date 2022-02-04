Proposed changes to vehicle for hire city bylaw

Taxi drivers who engage in inappropriate conduct while on the job could find themselves facing new penalties under a proposed change to the vehicle for hire by-law.

A city report said there may be situations where the behaviour of a driver does not warrant a criminal charge, but when it's beyond simply poor customer service the report says a fine may be appropriate to correct the behaviour.

The new section of the bylaw spells out how vehicle for hire drivers must not sexually harass a passenger, make lewd remarks or ask for a tip either directly, or indirectly.

They must also let a passenger out of the vehicle upon request.

"When the interactions extend beyond your normal interaction that somebody would anticipate when they go into any other business,” said Grant Heather, vehicle for hire manager for the City of Winnipeg. “That's where we have to step in through our investigation process through an enforcement process.”

Heather said the goal is to change and correct those bad behaviors through education. He said sometimes comments, made by either a driver or passenger, can be misinterpreted and lead to the situation escalating.

“If we can reduce the number of incidences through corrective behaviour, through using a low level fine method in order to make those changes throughout the industry then it should, or it could prove to reduce all kinds of issues as well as using all kinds of other educational tools,” Heather said.

Following a complaint and investigation, drivers found to have broken the code of conduct would be fined $250.

An early payment option would reduce the fine to $125.

-With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks