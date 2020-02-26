WINNIPEG -- A peaceful protest is set to take place at Portage and Main on Wednesday afternoon as a show of support for pipeline opponents in Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

This protest comes as a result of RCMP arrests of anti-pipeline protestors in British Columbia, who are defying a court injunction by blocking construction of a Coastal GasLink pipeline. The natural gas pipeline has been approved by both the federal and provincial governments, as well as 20 band councils along the route, but hereditary chiefs in Wet’suwet’en say they have authority over the land to oppose the project.

There have been a number of demonstrations in support of the cause across the country, including several rail blockades, which have grown in size since OPP officers arrested 10 people on Monday at a blockade in Tyendinaga, Ont.

This is this second rally to take place at Portage and Main in the last few weeks as a sign of solidarity with the First Nation in northern British Columbia, though there have been others in the city including a staged “die-in” on a downtown street.

Wednesday’s protest is being held from 3 to 5 p.m.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri, Ben Cousins and Jonathan Forani.