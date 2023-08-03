Protesters block Portage and Main to call for search of Manitoba landfill
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
A round dance started at the intersection at 2 p.m. with many people showing up caring signs, flags and drums.
Some of the signs say "We Are Not Trash" and "Bring Our Women Home."
Protestors also painted a giant red dress in the middle of the intersection, a symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Protesters painting a giant red dress in the middle of Portage and Main. The painting is a symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Aug. 3, 2023. Source: Danton Unger/CTV News)
The completed painting of a giant red dress in the middle of Portage and Main. The painting is a symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Aug. 3, 2023. Source: Danton Unger/CTV News)
Winnipeg police said online that motorists should expect significant delays until 4 p.m. People are being told to use alternate routes.
Following the round dance, participants marched down to the Manitoba Legislature.
This comes after protesters blocked the entrance to the Brady Landfill for nearly two weeks, calling on the government to search Prairie Green for the remains of two women, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. It is believed their remains are in the landfill.
The blockade was removed after a judge granted a temporary injunction, giving police the authority to remove the blockade. The road was reopened on July 18.
Premier Heather Stefanson previously said her government would not search the landfill, citing the findings of a feasibility study, which said there could be health and safety risks to searchers and there is no guarantee anything will be found.
