Dozens of protesters rallied outside the Winnipeg Police Headquarters Friday night.

The group is demanding answers after they say Sean Thompson died while in police custody last week.

His sister, Erica Thompson, is one of the organizers of the protest and says the only explanation she has received from police is that her brother collapsed.

“He was an outgoing guy, he was kind, his family mattered, he wad kids. His kids were his life, he tried to do everything right for his kids,” said Thompson.

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a break and enter suspect who appeared to be in medical distress while being taken into custody on Burrows Avenue in the early morning hours of June 26.

He was transported to hospital where he died.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.