Protesters say they have no plans to vacate Winnipeg landfill blockade
The deadline for a city order for protesters at the Brady Landfill to remove their blockade has come and gone, but the blockade remains as protesters say they are standing their ground.
A large impassable blockade made up of tires and wooden planks blocks the entrance road at Brady Landfill. Behind it is the camp set up by protesters calling for action from the government to search for the remains of Indigenous women.
"Something had to be done," said Tre Delaronde, one of the protesters. "Obviously, we are all frustrated right now with the Government of Manitoba here."
Protesters tell CTV News they have no plans to vacate the site despite the city ordering them to clear the road by noon Monday.
"We had been hopeful and remain hopeful that the group gathered would restore access to the roadway. At this point today, it doesn't appear that's going to be the case," said Michael Jack, the chief administrative officer with the City of Winnipeg.
He said the city is now considering applying for a court injunction as early as Tuesday. Jack said a court injunction could allow police to remove protesters if the court decides it is an appropriate step.
The blockade began Thursday evening after Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said the province would not move forward with a search of the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.
Alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with their deaths, as well as the death of Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found last year at the city-owned Brady Road Landfill.
"Pretty much like a punch in the face, that is what it feels like – a punch in the face where your nose starts to bleed," Delaronde said.
"None of our women deserve to be in the landfill – they are not trash. They are human beings, they are very sacred human beings."
Late last week, the City of Winnipeg along with police liaisons gave the protesters until noon Monday to remove their blockade, saying the full operation of the Brady Landfill is essential. The city's order does not require protesters to leave the site, just to clear the road blockade, Jack said.
The city said the blockade is violating city bylaws and putting the city at risk of violating environmental licence requirements.
"These actions do constitute an emergency to the health and safety of the residents of Winnipeg, as well as to the users of the facility," Jack said.
"The group who has set up the blockade has been clear that they want to make a point to the premier. We do think that point has been made."
Jack said the city is currently relying on a temporary roadway for access to the landfill, however, he said the road was not intended for traffic and is one bad weather event away from being unusable. He said a rainstorm Thursday night washed out this secondary road and forced the city to completely shut down the landfill as crews worked to repair it.
He said it hasn't been calculated yet how much this shutdown cost the city.
"We have extended the invitation to have further discussion with members of the families, with members of the blockade, should they wish we'd like to have a more calmer discussion," Jack said. "We're hopeful that there's still room for discussion and dialogue."
Delaronde said the group is not looking for any confrontation.
"All peaceful means on our side. We're not here to provoke the police force, we're not here to provoke any government," he said. "We are here to stand our ground, to keep the peace, and remain vigilant in unity."
This is a developing story. More to come.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deputy minister had no reason to think Mendicino unaware of Bernardo move: department
The federal Public Safety Department is defending a decision by its top officials not to contact the minister directly about the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
BREAKING | 6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
Debt, savings worries up as higher interest rates and costs take a toll: surveys
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
Lightning sparks about 200 new wildfires across B.C. as heat grips Interior
Hundreds of lightning strikes in many parts of British Columbia almost tripled the number of active wildfires in the province over the weekend, with most burning in central and northern B.C.
Postmedia, Toronto Star owner Nordstar end merger talks
Canadian media companies Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Nordstar Capital LP, the company that owns the Toronto Star, have ended discussions about a potential merger, saying they were unable to come to an agreement.
Road rage may have led to double shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say road rage may have played a part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people with serious injuries as video of the incident’s aftermath surfaces.
Alberta's Smith decries 'federal interference' ahead of premiers' meeting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith believes she'll have allies in her battle against so-called federal overreach when she attends this week's meeting of provincial and territorial premiers in Winnipeg.
CMA calls for better access to family physicians, reduced wait times as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The Canadian Medical Association has made recommendations for improved health care as premiers meet in Winnipeg to discuss the allocation of government health-care funds.
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.
Regina
-
Crash near Moose Jaw claims Saskatoon woman's life
A crash north of Moose Jaw claimed one life after a semi and an SUV collided.
-
John Paddock announces retirement, Alan Millar to take over as Pats' general manager
The Regina Pats announced a major shakeup to its hockey operations department on Monday, with John Paddock announcing that he will be retiring after nine seasons with the team and 39 seasons split between professional and junior hockey.
-
1 person dead following Regina house fire
Regina police said a body was found inside a home following a fire on the 1700 block of Quebec Street on Sunday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon civic centre to remain closed as reno plan paused due to cost
Renovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.
-
Saskatoon woman found guilty of assault in FreshCo parking lot scuffle
A woman whose violent arrest outside a Saskatoon grocery store was captured on video was found guilty of assault and theft in a June 29 provincial court decision.
-
Crash near Moose Jaw claims Saskatoon woman's life
A crash north of Moose Jaw claimed one life after a semi and an SUV collided.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudden death investigation in North Bay
Police have released more details about the large police presence seen on Premier Road in North Bay this weekend.
-
After more than a half day in a Montreal ER, a university student went home to Ontario for surgery
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg to discuss use of new health dollars, affordability
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg today in which the chaos in Canada's health care systems will be front and centre.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teens
Three people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
-
Body found in burnt SUV on abandoned property in Strathcona County
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Sunday.
-
Homicide unit investigating Sunday death at Belvedere Station
Homicide detectives are investigating a death near Edmonton's Belvedere LRT station Sunday night.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
Road rage may have led to double shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say road rage may have played a part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people with serious injuries as video of the incident’s aftermath surfaces.
-
Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
Calgary
-
Alberta's Smith decries 'federal interference' ahead of premiers' meeting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith believes she'll have allies in her battle against so-called federal overreach when she attends this week's meeting of provincial and territorial premiers in Winnipeg.
-
Stampede Family Day sees a new world record broken
The Calgary Stampede celebrated Family Day on Sunday, an annual tradition where admission is free for everybody up until 11 a.m. and a pancake breakfast is served up starting at 8 a.m.
-
Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation
A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.
Montreal
-
After more than a half day in a Montreal ER, a university student went home to Ontario for surgery
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
-
'Unusual time to be driving': Anti-racism group calls on police to modify street checks
Anti-racism advocates are calling on police in Montreal to modify their policy on street checks again after a West Island man said he was recently stopped at night and told by an officer it was an 'unusual time to be driving.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | From high heat to heavy rain in the Montreal region
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and other surrounding areas.
Ottawa
-
Fire at motorcycle gang clubhouse damages 'multiple residences' in Brockville, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a large structure fire at 109 Perth Street, near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.
-
Giant Tiger founder Gordon Reid has died at 89
Gordon Reid, a Canadian businessman and founder of the popular discount chain Giant Tiger, has died.
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Human error may have caused data breach involving more than 5,500 people in P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island says the personal information belonging to thousands of people may have been part of a privacy breach caused by human error.
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformation
The Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.
-
Ferry between P.E.I., N.S. to resume after vessel pulled during peak tourism season
The company operating the ferry between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia says service is set to resume Monday after the vessel was pulled from the water twice since mid-June.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener company getting $3 million to help meet growing demand from EV market
The federal government says the money will allow for the creation of 45 new jobs at Kuntz Electroplating.
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport marks busiest day ever
It was an especially busy day at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Sunday.
-
Sleeping in running vehicles leads to two separate people getting charged: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested one person and charged another after two separate incidents of individuals being found asleep in running cars.
Vancouver
-
Free air conditioners in B.C.: Who is eligible, how to apply
BC Hydro is now accepting applications for government-funded air conditioners for low-income residents.
-
Lightning sparks about 200 new wildfires across B.C. as heat grips Interior
Hundreds of lightning strikes in many parts of British Columbia almost tripled the number of active wildfires in the province over the weekend, with most burning in central and northern B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man gunned down in Whalley alleyway, Surrey RCMP say
Police are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing woman Melissa McDevitt suspended in Sooke
A second search for a 39-year-old woman who went missing in the Sooke backcountry in December has been suspended. Members of Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue led the search in the Charters River area over the weekend with support from the Sooke RCMP and several volunteer search groups from across the region.
-
Off-duty officer rescues 3 adults from burning home in Lake Cowichan
An off-duty Mountie is being credited with saving the lives of three people from a burning home in Lake Cowichan, B.C., early Sunday morning.
-
'Morally distressed': Nurses rally outside Victoria General Hospital over staffing shortages
The BC Nurses Union organized a rally outside Victoria General Hospital Sunday afternoon, calling on Island Health and the province to address staffing shortages at the hospital.